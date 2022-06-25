Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Cut to “Hold” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

VOYG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Voyager Digital to a hold rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Shares of TSE:VOYG opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. Voyager Digital has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$26.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.