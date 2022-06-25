Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Cut to “Hold” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
VOYG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Voyager Digital to a hold rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of TSE:VOYG opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. Voyager Digital has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$26.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
