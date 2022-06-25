West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Downgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$105.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$126.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$190.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$151.60.

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$97.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$82.66 and a 12-month high of C$130.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$110.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$113.95.

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$12.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.63 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 15.3759486 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

