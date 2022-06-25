Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.54.

Methanex stock opened at C$51.85 on Thursday. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$37.85 and a 1-year high of C$71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

In other Methanex news, Director Nojan Abrary bought 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,071,250.21. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,415,508.60. Insiders have purchased 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $99,848 in the last 90 days.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

