Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Boosted by Analyst

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

PFE opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

