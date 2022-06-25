Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GNK. B. Riley increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE GNK opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $773.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

