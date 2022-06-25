StockNews.com Upgrades Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Buy

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.29. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

