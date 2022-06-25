Cranswick (LON:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.10) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($53.90) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Cranswick alerts:

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,054 ($37.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. Cranswick has a 12-month low of GBX 2,600 ($31.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,200 ($51.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,153.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,460.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68.

In other news, insider Tim Smith purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,056 ($37.43) per share, for a total transaction of £41,256 ($50,534.05).

About Cranswick (Get Rating)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.