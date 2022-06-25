The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Now Covered by Beaufort Securities

Research analysts at Beaufort Securities started coverage on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “no recommendation” rating on the stock.
Shares of TRIG stock opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.99 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 140.60 ($1.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.31.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
