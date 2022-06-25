The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Now Covered by Beaufort Securities

Research analysts at Beaufort Securities started coverage on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “no recommendation” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRIG stock opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.99 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 140.60 ($1.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.31.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

