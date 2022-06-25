Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($6.74) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 629.44 ($7.71).

LON:RTO opened at GBX 482.70 ($5.91) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 502.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.61. The company has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 662 ($8.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.42), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($121,738.22).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

