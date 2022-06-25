Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) target price on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($52.67) to GBX 3,900 ($47.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.26) to GBX 3,350 ($41.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.74).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,066 ($37.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £41.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,598.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,537.11.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.