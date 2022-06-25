Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) target price on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($52.67) to GBX 3,900 ($47.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.26) to GBX 3,350 ($41.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.74).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,066 ($37.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £41.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,598.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,537.11.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

