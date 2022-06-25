LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

