LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LFVN stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
About LifeVantage (Get Rating)
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
