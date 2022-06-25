Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NEON opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Neonode has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 114.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neonode stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

