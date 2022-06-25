Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($44.10) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 5,640 ($69.08). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.
ITRK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.39) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($80.89) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.37) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($56.96) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,484.88 ($67.18).
Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,325 ($52.98) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,717.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,106.73. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,141 ($50.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,824 ($71.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
