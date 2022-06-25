Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($44.10) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 5,640 ($69.08). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

ITRK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.39) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($80.89) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.37) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($56.96) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,484.88 ($67.18).

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,325 ($52.98) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,717.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,106.73. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,141 ($50.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,824 ($71.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,226 ($51.76) per share, with a total value of £10,565 ($12,940.96).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

