M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWEGet Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:MWE opened at GBX 64 ($0.78) on Thursday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12 month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.80 ($1.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £56.66 million and a P/E ratio of 18.82.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge (Get Rating)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

