Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($22.66) to GBX 1,100 ($13.47) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:LIO opened at GBX 989 ($12.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of £642.21 million and a P/E ratio of 12.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,071.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,421.61. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 903 ($11.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,560.05 ($31.36).

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 49,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,231 ($15.08), for a total transaction of £611,757.76 ($749,335.82). Also, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley acquired 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,295 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of £19,994.80 ($24,491.43).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

