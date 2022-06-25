FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Symrise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year. The consensus estimate for Symrise’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

SYIEY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Symrise from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Symrise from €106.00 ($111.58) to €107.00 ($112.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $28.04 on Friday. Symrise has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

