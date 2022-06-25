Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.37

Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $5.01. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 49,657 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.