KeyCorp Weighs in on La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for La-Z-Boy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LZB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.99. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 582,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,479,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after buying an additional 308,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 248,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after buying an additional 233,569 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

