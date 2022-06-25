Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as low as C$0.51. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 279,779 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$98.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77.

Get Arianne Phosphate alerts:

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.