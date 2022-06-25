Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.69

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$133.69 and traded as low as C$133.19. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$134.19, with a volume of 534,592 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$65.37 billion and a PE ratio of 30.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$126.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$133.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.2424122 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

