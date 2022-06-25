Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on CAE (TSE:CAE)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.05.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$32.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.19 billion and a PE ratio of 71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.84. CAE has a 1 year low of C$27.27 and a 1 year high of C$42.43.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.0932635 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

