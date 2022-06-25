TD Securities Lowers Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to C$1.75

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of WFSTF opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.