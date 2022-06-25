HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IMV (TSE:IMV)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.31.

IMV opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. IMV has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

