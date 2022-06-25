The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$22.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group to C$22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEG. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.88.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$17.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.85 and a twelve month high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 3.0448451 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$2,408,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,150 shares in the company, valued at C$3,134,233. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total transaction of C$120,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,372.35. Insiders sold 445,432 shares of company stock worth $8,531,341 over the last ninety days.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

