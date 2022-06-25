Barclays Lowers Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Price Target to €6.60

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from €7.00 ($7.37) to €6.60 ($6.95) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.97) to €7.55 ($7.95) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.60 ($6.95) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.80 ($8.21) to €9.00 ($9.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.80 ($7.16) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

