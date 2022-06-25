Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,500

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($25.72) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPRKY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($22.11) to GBX 1,600 ($19.60) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,386.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

