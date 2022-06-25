Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Primo Water (TSE:PRMW)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Primo Water (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock.
Primo Water stock opened at C$17.52 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of C$16.17 and a 1 year high of C$25.31.
Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.