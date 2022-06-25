Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of dentalcorp (TSE:DNTLGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares began coverage on dentalcorp in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -10.52. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$10.71 and a one year high of C$18.68.

dentalcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

