Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares began coverage on dentalcorp in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -10.52. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$10.71 and a one year high of C$18.68.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

