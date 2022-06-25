Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Price Target at C$71.42

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.42.

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Richard Prior bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.49 per share, with a total value of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$789,568.75. Also, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.03 per share, with a total value of C$92,912.77. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$853,140.86. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,684 shares of company stock valued at $260,005 and sold 57,480 shares valued at $4,231,619.

TSE:TRP opened at C$66.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$65.67 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$57.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.73.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4393319 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 106.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

