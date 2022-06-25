Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) PT at C$40.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNC shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC opened at C$22.81 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$21.79 and a 12 month high of C$38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.26.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.28%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.