Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target at $7.73

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KELTF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

