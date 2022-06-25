Analysts Set Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Target Price at $29.75

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on TVTY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Tivity Health (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.