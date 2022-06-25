Brokerages Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target at $38.13

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNLSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Renault from €49.00 ($51.58) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Renault from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Renault has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

