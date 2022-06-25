A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $79.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

