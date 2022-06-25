CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $31.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

NYSE CNP opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

