Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT at $18.14

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

HRUFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HRUFF opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.