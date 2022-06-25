Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $199.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.