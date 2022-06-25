The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $13.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get RealReal alerts:

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $35,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 710,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,218 shares of company stock worth $225,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RealReal by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealReal stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. RealReal has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.