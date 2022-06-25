Analysts Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target at $33.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWYUF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

