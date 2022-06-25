Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($42.63) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday.

FRA:FPE opened at €23.45 ($24.68) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($39.37) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($47.16). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.03.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

