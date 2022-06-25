Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €30.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €52.50 ($55.26) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of FRE opened at €28.10 ($29.58) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.60. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($63.33) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($84.21).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

