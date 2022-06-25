Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €59.00 by UBS Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($73.05) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €46.83 ($49.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion and a PE ratio of 26.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €52.65 and its 200-day moving average is €56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €43.50 ($45.79) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($71.22).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

