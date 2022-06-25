FuelCell Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for FuelCell Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the energy company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 4.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

