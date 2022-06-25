Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Issued By Capital One Financial

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $13.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.26 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,450 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $206,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,115.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

