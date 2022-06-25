FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lloyds Banking Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Lloyds Banking Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lloyds Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

