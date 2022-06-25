Research Analysts Set Expectations for WANdisco plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WANSF)

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) – Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of WANdisco in a report released on Tuesday, June 21st. Edison Inv. Res analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for WANdisco’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Shares of WANSF stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. WANdisco has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

