Brokers Offer Predictions for Southwestern Energy’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

SWN stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 669,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 189,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 734,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 234,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

