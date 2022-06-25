Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $63.28 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

