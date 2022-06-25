Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the retailer will earn ($1.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.24). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

