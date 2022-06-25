Brokers Set Expectations for Quanex Building Products Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a report released on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $754.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.